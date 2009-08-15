Matt HiresBorn 5 August 1985
Matt Hires
1985-08-05
Matt Hires Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt Hires (born August 5, 1985) is an American singer-songwriter from Tampa, Florida. Drawing inspiration from influences as disparate as The Band, Sufjan Stevens, Wilco and Ryan Adams, Matt became the first artist to sign with F-Stop Music, an imprint of Atlantic Records.
Matt Hires Tracks
Honey Let Me Sing You A Song
Matt Hires
Honey Let Me Sing You A Song
