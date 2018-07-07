KralliceFormed 28 January 2008
Krallice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008-01-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4e4b359-76a3-447e-be1d-80a24887134e
Krallice Biography (Wikipedia)
Krallice is a black metal band formed by New York City musicians Colin Marston, Mick Barr, Nick McMaster and Lev Weinstein. They play an experimental, highly technical[citation needed] style of black metal. The band has released eight studio albums and two EPs, most recently the LP Go Be Forgotten on November 21, 2017. They have been described as "one of the most interesting, engaging black metal bands to emerge in recent years" and "one of the most important bands in modern black metal".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Krallice Tracks
Sort by
Cnestorial
Krallice
Cnestorial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cnestorial
Last played on
Krallice Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist