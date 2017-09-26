Hirabai BarodekarBorn 30 May 1905. Died 20 November 1989
Hirabai Barodekar
1905-05-30
Hirabai Barodekar Biography (Wikipedia)
Hirābai Barodekar (1905 – 1989) was an Indian Hindustāni classical music singer, of Kirana gharana. She was disciple of Ustād Abdul Wahid Khān.
Hirabai Barodekar Tracks
Sawan Ki Saanj - Rag Shyam Kalyan
Hirabai Barodekar
