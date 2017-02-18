Devin the DudeBorn 4 June 1970
Devin the Dude
1970-06-04
Devin the Dude Biography (Wikipedia)
Devin Copeland (born June 4, 1970), better known by his stage name Devin the Dude, is an American hip hop recording artist from Houston, Texas. He is known for his unique rapping style and his 2002 songs "Lacville '79" and "Doobie Ashtray".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Devin the Dude Tracks
F*** You (feat. Snoop Dogg & Devin the Dude)
Dr. Dre
Doobie Ashtray
Devin the Dude
You'll Be Satisfied
Devin the Dude
I Like What You Do
Devin the Dude
What I Be On
Devin the Dude
