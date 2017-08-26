Anja SiljaSoprano. Born 17 April 1940
Anja Silja
1940-04-17
Anja Silja Biography (Wikipedia)
Anja Silja Regina Langwagen (, born April 17, 1940 in Berlin) is a German soprano who is known for her great abilities as a singing-actress and for the vastness of her repertoire.
Anja Silja Tracks
Parsifal - Komm, komm, holder Knabe
Richard Wagner
6 Songs, Op. 8: I. Natur
Arnold Schoenberg
Lohengrin - Act 1 Finale
Richard Wagner
Choir
Orchestra
Jenufa - opera in 3 acts
Leos Janáček
Salome - opera in 1 act Op.54 [1903-5] extract
Richard Strauss
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-28T21:20:01
28
Aug
1995
Proms 1992: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1992-07-24T21:20:01
24
Jul
1992
Proms 1973: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1973-07-22T21:20:01
22
Jul
1973
