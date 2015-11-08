Samina Chowdhury (Bengali: সামিনা চৌধুরী) (born 28 August) is a Bangladeshi singer. She mostly sings modern and classical songs. Her notable songs include Jonmo Theke Jolchi Mago, Amar Buker Moddhyekhane, Amar Dui Chokhe Dui Nodi, Ekbar Jodi Keu, Kobita Porar Prohor and Phool Phote Phool Jhore. She was one of the judges of the reality television show CloseUp1 on NTV. In the year 2007, Samina Chowdhury served as judge of "Sera Kantha" held at Channel I. She also served as the judge of Channel i 's "Khude Gun Raj", NTV's "CloseUp1", "Valobashi Bangladesh" of Maasranga Television and others programs.

Chowdhury performs as a playback singer for film scores. She won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer (2006), Bachsas Award for Best Female Singer (1981) and Meril Prothom Alo Award for Best Female Singer (2005). Her father is famous music personality late Mahmudunnabi and sister famous artist Fahmida Nabi .