Echo Lake is an English indie pop band formed in London in 2010. Their debut EP Young Silence was released through No Pain In Pop in 2011 and their debut album Wild Peace was released in June 2012 through Slumberland Records and No Pain In Pop. Second album Era is due for release on 2 March 2015.

The band is centred on the songwriting partnership of singer Linda Jarvis and producer-guitarist Thom Hill. Critics have identified dream pop and shoegazing elements in their sound. Ex-choirgirl Jarvis' voice and Hill's unique production style have both received acclaim.

The current band line-up consists of Linda Jarvis on vocals and keyboards, Thom Hill on guitar, Will Young on bass guitar and Dayo James on drums. Original drummer Peter Hayes died in June 2012. Kier Finnegan and Steven Green are also founding members of the group.