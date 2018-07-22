LynxxxBorn 24 November 1983
Lynxxx Biography (Wikipedia)
Chuka Edozien (born November 24, 1983), better known by his stage name Lynxxx, is a Nigerian hip-hop recording artist and entrepreneur. In 2010 he released his debut studio album This is Lynxxx and went on to become the first Nigerian artist to be endorsed by the global brand Pepsi. He is the originator of Jollof Musik - a genre he describes as "an artful blend of music to create great music."
