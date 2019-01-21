Hallé ChoirFormed 1858
Hallé Choir
1858
Hallé Choir Tracks
Mass in D major Op.123 (Missa solemnis)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass in D major Op.123 (Missa solemnis)
Mass in D major Op.123 (Missa solemnis)
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Hallé
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
For the Fallen (The Spirit of England, Op 80)
Edward Elgar
For the Fallen (The Spirit of England, Op 80)
For the Fallen (The Spirit of England, Op 80)
Pluto - The Renewer
Colin Matthews
Pluto - The Renewer
Pluto - The Renewer
Two Russian Folk Songs
Trad.
Two Russian Folk Songs
Two Russian Folk Songs
La damoilselle elue
Claude Debussy
La damoilselle elue
La damoilselle elue
On Hearing The First Cuckoo In Spring
Hallé Choir
On Hearing The First Cuckoo In Spring
On Hearing The First Cuckoo In Spring
The Dream of Gerontius (Praise to his name!....... Take me away - Angel's farewell)
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius (Praise to his name!....... Take me away - Angel's farewell)
The Dream of Gerontius (Praise to his name!....... Take me away - Angel's farewell)
Sancta civitas - oratorio for tenor, baritone, chorus and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sancta civitas - oratorio for tenor, baritone, chorus and orchestra
Sancta civitas - oratorio for tenor, baritone, chorus and orchestra
The Apostles, Op.49: Prologue: The Spirit of the Lord
Edward Elgar
The Apostles, Op.49: Prologue: The Spirit of the Lord
The Apostles, Op.49: Prologue: The Spirit of the Lord
Orchestra
The Waves (A Sea Symphony)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Waves (A Sea Symphony)
The Waves (A Sea Symphony)
The Apostles, Op 49 (Part 1: Prologue)
Edward Elgar
The Apostles, Op 49 (Part 1: Prologue)
The Apostles, Op 49 (Part 1: Prologue)
Orchestra
Gurrelieder - Part Three
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder - Part Three
Gurrelieder - Part Three
Softly and gently (The Dream of Gerontius, Op 38)
Edward Elgar
Softly and gently (The Dream of Gerontius, Op 38)
Softly and gently (The Dream of Gerontius, Op 38)
Brigg Fair
Trad, James Gilchrist, Hallé Choir & Mark Elder
Brigg Fair
Brigg Fair
Composer
Daphnis et Chloe - ballet [with chorus]
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloe - ballet [with chorus]
Daphnis et Chloe - ballet [with chorus]
Proficiscere, anima Christiana (Go Forth) from The Dream of Gernontius
Edward Elgar
Proficiscere, anima Christiana (Go Forth) from The Dream of Gernontius
Proficiscere, anima Christiana (Go Forth) from The Dream of Gernontius
Missa solemnis (Proms 2016)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa solemnis (Proms 2016)
Missa solemnis (Proms 2016)
The Hymn of Jesus
Gustav Holst
The Hymn of Jesus
The Hymn of Jesus
Magnificat in D, BWV.243
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in D, BWV.243
Magnificat in D, BWV.243
Chorale Variations on Vom Himmel Hoch
Igor Stravinsky
Chorale Variations on Vom Himmel Hoch
Chorale Variations on Vom Himmel Hoch
Pavane, Op 50
Gabriel Fauré
Pavane, Op 50
Pavane, Op 50
Praise to the Holiest (The Dream of Gerontius)
Edward Elgar
Praise to the Holiest (The Dream of Gerontius)
Praise to the Holiest (The Dream of Gerontius)
The Dream Of Gerontius Op.38 (extract)
Edward Elgar
The Dream Of Gerontius Op.38 (extract)
The Dream Of Gerontius Op.38 (extract)
Messa da Requiem: Dies Irae and Tuba Mirum
Giuseppe Verdi
Messa da Requiem: Dies Irae and Tuba Mirum
Messa da Requiem: Dies Irae and Tuba Mirum
Conductor
A Sea Symphony For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra (iii. The Waves)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Sea Symphony For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra (iii. The Waves)
A Sea Symphony For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra (iii. The Waves)
Performer
The Apostles Op.49
Edward Elgar
The Apostles Op.49
The Apostles Op.49
Symphony No 2
Edward Elgar
Symphony No 2
Symphony No 2
The Hymn Of Jesus Op.37
Gustav Holst
The Hymn Of Jesus Op.37
The Hymn Of Jesus Op.37
The Kingdom (Op.51), Repent and be baptized
Edward Elgar
The Kingdom (Op.51), Repent and be baptized
The Kingdom (Op.51), Repent and be baptized
The Dream of Gerontius (Part 2: excerpt)
Janet Baker
The Dream of Gerontius (Part 2: excerpt)
The Dream of Gerontius (Part 2: excerpt)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 16: Stravinsky, Debussy & Wagner
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-26T20:51:59
26
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 16: Stravinsky, Debussy & Wagner
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Gurrelieder (with The Hallé)
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2017-06-04T20:51:59
4
Jun
2017
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Gurrelieder (with The Hallé)
18:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Musical Myths
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2016-11-19T20:51:59
19
Nov
2016
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Musical Myths
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2016: Prom 5
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-19T20:51:59
19
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 5
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 17: Hallé – Debussy, Vaughan Williams & Elgar
30 Jul 2015
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-30T20:51:59
30
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 17: Hallé – Debussy, Vaughan Williams & Elgar
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist