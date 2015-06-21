Julien DoréBorn 7 July 1982
Julien Doré
1982-07-07
Julien Doré Biography (Wikipedia)
Julien Doré (born 7 July 1982) is a French singer-songwriter, musician and actor.
He is the winner of the fifth season of the television show Nouvelle Star, aired on the French Television M6 channel. He is also the great-great-great-nephew of Gustave Doré, a well-known illustrator of the 19th century.
