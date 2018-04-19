Koza Mostra is a Greek rock band created by Ilias Kozas in 2011. It consists of Ilias Kozas (vocals / classical, electric guitars), Stelios Tsompanidis (drums / backing vocs), Tasos Korkovelos (keyboards / backing vocs), Dimitris Christonis (bass guitar), Tasos Gentzis (Saxopphone / backing vocs) and Petros Lagontzos (elec. guitar / backing vocs). The band fuses ska, punk, and rock music together with the style of traditional greek folk music such as Macedonian Greek music and rebetiko. They are also known for performing in kilts or fustanella.

They represented Greece in the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 with Agathonas Iakovidis and the song "Alcohol Is Free", coming 6th in the final.

Their maiden album "Keep Up The Rhythm", that was released on 2013, reached triple Platinum certification from Greek music industry authority IFPI.

On late 2017 they released their second album entitled "Corrida".