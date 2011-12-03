Paolo da FirenzeBorn 1355
Paolo da Firenze
1355
Paolo da Firenze Biography
Paolo da Firenze (Paolo Tenorista, "Magister Dominus Paulas Abbas de Florentia") (c. 1355 – after September 20, 1436) was an Italian composer and music theorist of the late 14th and early 15th centuries, the transition from the musical Medieval era to the Renaissance. More surviving music of the Italian ars nova is attributable to Paolo than to any other composer except for Francesco Landini.
Godi, Fierençe
Godi, Fierençe
Godi, Fierençe
