David SchraderBorn 15 September 1952
David Schrader
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-09-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4cbc5e3-4c95-465d-bf86-20ea0d2feca5
David Schrader Biography (Wikipedia)
David Schrader (born September 15, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois) is an American harpsichordist, organist, and fortepianist. He is a professor at the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University where he teaches music history and conducts chamber music ensembles. Schrader was the organist at Church of the Ascension, Chicago for 35 years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Schrader Tracks
Sort by
Prelude and Allegro (for organ and orchestra) (1943)
Walter Piston
Prelude and Allegro (for organ and orchestra) (1943)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude and Allegro (for organ and orchestra) (1943)
Orchestra
Last played on
Morgenlied eines armen Mannes
Maria Theresia von Paradis
Morgenlied eines armen Mannes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morgenlied eines armen Mannes
Last played on
L'autre jour a l'ombrage
Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges
L'autre jour a l'ombrage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'autre jour a l'ombrage
Last played on
Mi lagnerò tacendo
Isabella Colbran
Mi lagnerò tacendo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mi lagnerò tacendo
Last played on
Back to artist