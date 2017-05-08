Lisa GermanoBorn 27 June 1958
Lisa Germano
1958-06-27
Lisa Ruth Germano (born June 27, 1958) is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Indiana. Her album Geek the Girl (1994) was chosen a top album of the 1990s by Spin magazine. She began her career as a violinist for John Mellencamp. As of 2018 she has released thirteen albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Round And Round (feat. Lisa Germano)
A Psychopath
Slide
Nobody's Playing
From A Shell
Eli's Comin'
Messages from Sophia
