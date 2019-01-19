People Like UsCollage artist Vicki Bennett. Born 1967
People Like Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v0s8q.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4c98e60-d070-40b6-a2de-d8c809539a01
People Like Us Tracks
Sort by
The Mirror
People Like Us
The Mirror
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
The Mirror
Last played on
Clawing Your Eyes Out Down To Your Throat
People Like Us
Clawing Your Eyes Out Down To Your Throat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
Clawing Your Eyes Out Down To Your Throat
Last played on
All on a Beautiful Day (Excerpt)
People Like Us
All on a Beautiful Day (Excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
All on a Beautiful Day (Excerpt)
Last played on
Dolly Pardon
People Like Us
Dolly Pardon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
Dolly Pardon
Last played on
Downtown once more
People Like Us
Downtown once more
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
Downtown once more
Last played on
Driving Flying Rising Falling
People Like Us
Driving Flying Rising Falling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
Sing
People Like Us
Sing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
Sing
Last played on
The Sound Of The End Of Music
People Like Us
The Sound Of The End Of Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
The Sound Of The End Of Music
Wonderful Wonderful
People Like Us
Wonderful Wonderful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
Wonderful Wonderful
The Atlantic Conveyor
People Like Us
The Atlantic Conveyor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
The Atlantic Conveyor
Sing
Martin Schmidt, Virginia Pipe, People Like Us, People Like Us, Ergo Phizmiz, Jason Willett & Wobbly
Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing
Performer
Last played on
Happy Lost Songs
People Like Us
Happy Lost Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
Happy Lost Songs
Last played on
I'm Dreaming Too
People Like Us
I'm Dreaming Too
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
I'm Dreaming Too
Last played on
Fiction
People Like Us
Fiction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s8q.jpglink
Fiction
Last played on
People Like Us Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Laurie Anderson on the creative power of failure
-
Laurie Anderson: "Our minds are the most powerful things we have. You don't have to have that much stuff."
-
Laurie Anderson: Memories of NYC
-
[LISTEN] Laurie Anderson chats with 6 Music Breakfast
-
Laurie Anderson reveals the three life rules she constructed with Lou Reed
-
Laurie Anderson: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
Back to artist