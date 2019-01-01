Jo NesbøBorn 29 March 1960
Jo Nesbø
1960-03-29
Jo Nesbø Biography (Wikipedia)
Jo Nesbø (born 29 March 1960) is a Norwegian writer, musician, and former economist and reporter. As of March 2014, more than 3 million copies of his novels have been sold in Norway, and his work has been translated into over 40 languages, selling 30 million copies worldwide.
Known primarily for his crime novels featuring Inspector Harry Hole, Nesbø is also the main vocalist and songwriter for the Norwegian rock band Di Derre. In 2007 he released his first children's book, Doktor Proktors Prompepulver (English translation: Doctor Proctor's Fart Powder). The 2011 film Headhunters is based on Nesbø's novel, Hodejegerne (The Headhunters).
