Rolf KühnBorn 29 September 1929
Rolf Kühn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-09-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4c3792e-a8c2-4908-8fe9-03499061f42d
Rolf Kühn Biography (Wikipedia)
Rolf Kühn (born 29 September 1929 in Köln, Germany) is a jazz clarinetist and saxophonist.
He lived in the United States from 1956 to 1959 and drew favourable reviews, for example a comparison with Benny Goodman by John H. Hammond.
He is the older brother of the pianist Joachim Kühn. In 2008 he founded the Band Rolf Kühn & TriO with Christian Lillinger, Ronny Graupe and Johannes Fink.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rolf Kühn Tracks
Sort by
The Nearness Of You
Rolf Kühn
The Nearness Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Nearness Of You
Last played on
Paranoid
Rolf Kühn
Paranoid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paranoid
Last played on
Rolf Kühn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist