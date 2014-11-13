Rolf Kühn (born 29 September 1929 in Köln, Germany) is a jazz clarinetist and saxophonist.

He lived in the United States from 1956 to 1959 and drew favourable reviews, for example a comparison with Benny Goodman by John H. Hammond.

He is the older brother of the pianist Joachim Kühn. In 2008 he founded the Band Rolf Kühn & TriO with Christian Lillinger, Ronny Graupe and Johannes Fink.