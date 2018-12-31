Jahméne Aaron Douglas (born 1990 or 1991) is a British soul/gospel singer who records under the mononym Jahméne. He was the runner-up to James Arthur on the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012.

In December 2012, he signed a record deal with Sony Music. In July 2013, he released his debut studio album, Love Never Fails, which peaked at number one on the UK Albums Chart and included appearances from Nicole Scherzinger, in a duet of "The Greatest Love of All", and Stevie Wonder, who lent his harmonica skills on "Give Us This Day". In September 2014, Jahméne signed his second deal with Independent Label Moonshot Music and released his second album, Unfathomable Phantasmagoria, in September 2016.