Jahmene Douglas
Jahmene Douglas Biography (Wikipedia)
Jahméne Aaron Douglas (born 1990 or 1991) is a British soul/gospel singer who records under the mononym Jahméne. He was the runner-up to James Arthur on the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012.
In December 2012, he signed a record deal with Sony Music. In July 2013, he released his debut studio album, Love Never Fails, which peaked at number one on the UK Albums Chart and included appearances from Nicole Scherzinger, in a duet of "The Greatest Love of All", and Stevie Wonder, who lent his harmonica skills on "Give Us This Day". In September 2014, Jahméne signed his second deal with Independent Label Moonshot Music and released his second album, Unfathomable Phantasmagoria, in September 2016.
Jahmene Douglas Performances & Interviews
Jahmene Douglas Tracks
Titanium (Radio Edit)
Jahmene Douglas
Titanium (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Titanium (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Give Us Day
Jahmene Douglas
Give Us Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Us Day
Last played on
Forever And Eternity
Jahmene Douglas
Forever And Eternity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forever And Eternity
Last played on
Titanium
Jahmene Douglas
Titanium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01cg9mp.jpglink
Titanium
Last played on
The Greatest Love
Jahmene Douglas
The Greatest Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Greatest Love
Last played on
Forever Young
Jahmene Douglas
Forever Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forever Young
Last played on
I Wish That
Jahmene Douglas
I Wish That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wish That
Last played on
Give Us This Day (feat. Stevie Wonder)
Jahmene Douglas
Give Us This Day (feat. Stevie Wonder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tjl4q.jpglink
Give Us This Day (feat. Stevie Wonder)
Last played on
Fix You
Jahmene Douglas
Fix You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fix You
Last played on
His Eye is on the Sparrow
Jahmene Douglas
His Eye is on the Sparrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
His Eye is on the Sparrow
Last played on
Is This The Time?
Jahmene Douglas
Is This The Time?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is This The Time?
Last played on
Give Us This Day
Jahmene Douglas
Give Us This Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Us This Day
Last played on
I Look To You
Jahmene Douglas
I Look To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Look To You
Last played on
Down For Love
Jahmene Douglas
Down For Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down For Love
Last played on
In the Arms of the Angel
Jahmene Douglas
In the Arms of the Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the Arms of the Angel
Last played on
Next To Me
Jahmene Douglas
Next To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Next To Me
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Feb
2019
JAHMÉNE
PizzaExpress Live, London, UK
20
Mar
2019
JAHMÉNE, Gabrielle
Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow, UK
24
Mar
2019
JAHMÉNE, Gabrielle
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, UK
25
Mar
2019
JAHMÉNE, Gabrielle
De Montfort Hall, Leicester, UK
26
Mar
2019
JAHMÉNE, Gabrielle
Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK
