Heinrich Mueller
Detroit techno
Heinrich Mueller
Heinrich Mueller Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Donald is a Detroit techno producer and artist. With James Stinson he formed the afrofuturist techno duo Drexciya, and he is the main member of Dopplereffekt.
