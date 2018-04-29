Tonto's Expanding Head BandFormed 1971. Disbanded 1980
1971
Tonto's Expanding Head Band was a British-American electronic music duo consisting of Malcolm Cecil and Robert Margouleff. Despite releasing only two albums in the early 1970s, the duo were (and still remain) influential because of their session and production work for other musicians (most notably Stevie Wonder), extensive commercial advertising work and the unique warmth and personality of their work.
