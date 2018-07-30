VardisRock Band. Formed 1973
Vardis
1973
Vardis Biography (Wikipedia)
Vardis are an influential three-piece hard rock, boogie rock and heavy metal band from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, who enjoyed hits between 1978 and 1986, and reformed in 2014.
They formed a prominent part of the new wave of British heavy metal scene, then prevalent in the United Kingdom. They consisted of frontman Steve Zodiac on guitar and lead vocals, Alan Selway on bass guitar and Gary Person on drums. Alan Selway was later replaced by Terry Horbury (previously of Dirty Tricks) on bass guitar.
Vardis Tracks
Let's Go (Radio 1 Session, 13 May 1981)
Vardis
Let's Go (Radio 1 Session, 13 May 1981)
Steamin' Along (Radio 1 Session, 13 May 1981)
Vardis
Steamin' Along (Radio 1 Session, 13 May 1981)
Power Under Foot (Radio 1 Session, 13 May 1981)
Vardis
Power Under Foot (Radio 1 Session, 13 May 1981)
Love Is Dead (Radio 1 Session, 13 May 1981)
Vardis
Love Is Dead (Radio 1 Session, 13 May 1981)
Upcoming Events
10
Mar
2019
Vardis
Bury Town Hall, Manchester, UK
