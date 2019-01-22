S. E. RogieDied 1994
S. E. Rogie
S. E. Rogie Biography (Wikipedia)
Sooliman Ernest "Rogie" or S. E. Rogie (1926-1994) was a highlife and palm wine guitarist and singer from Sierra Leone.
S. E. Rogie Tracks
Baby Lef Marah
S. E. Rogie
Baby Lef Marah
Baby Lef Marah
Clua Koonde
S. E. Rogie
Clua Koonde
Clua Koonde
Kojeh Pelandebeh
S. E. Rogie
Kojeh Pelandebeh
Kojeh Pelandebeh
Nor Weigh Me Lek Dat (Woman To Woman)
S. E. Rogie
Nor Weigh Me Lek Dat (Woman To Woman)
My Lovely Elizabeth
S. E. Rogie
My Lovely Elizabeth
My Lovely Elizabeth
Kojeh Pelandebeh - BBC Session 17/03/1988
S. E. Rogie
Kojeh Pelandebeh - BBC Session 17/03/1988
Kojeh Pelandebeh - BBC Session 17/03/1988
Twist With The Morningstars
S. E. Rogie
Twist With The Morningstars
Twist With The Morningstars
Amoo Loe Lee
S. E. Rogie
Amoo Loe Lee
Amoo Loe Lee
Nyalimagotee (The Cornerstone of my Heart)
S. E. Rogie
Nyalimagotee (The Cornerstone of my Heart)
Nyalima Nyapoi
S. E. Rogie
Nyalima Nyapoi
Nyalima Nyapoi
Don't Touch Me Tomato - BBC Session 17/03/1988
S. E. Rogie
Don't Touch Me Tomato - BBC Session 17/03/1988
I Wish I Was Cowboy
S. E. Rogie
I Wish I Was Cowboy
I Wish I Was Cowboy
Passion - BBC Session 17/03/1988
S. E. Rogie
Passion - BBC Session 17/03/1988
Passion - BBC Session 17/03/1988
