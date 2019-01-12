Hayley Nichole Williams (born December 27, 1988) is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and businesswoman. She is the lead vocalist, primary songwriter, and occasional keyboardist of the rock band Paramore.

Born and raised in Mississippi, Williams moved to Tennessee at the age of 15 when her parents divorced. In 2004, she formed Paramore alongside Josh Farro, Zac Farro, and Jeremy Davis. The band currently consists of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York. The band has released five studio albums: All We Know Is Falling (2005), Riot! (2007), Brand New Eyes (2009), Paramore (2013), and After Laughter (2017).

Williams recorded the song "Teenagers" for the soundtrack of Jennifer's Body (2009) and has made numerous collaborations with artists such as October Fall, The Chariot, Set Your Goals, and New Found Glory. In 2010, she was featured on the single "Airplanes" by B.o.B. It peaked at number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. A sequel to the song, "Airplanes, Part II", features new verses from B.o.B. and a verse from Eminem, while Williams' vocals remain the same. This collaboration led to a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.