Jimmy Napes is a London based Oscar, Golden Globe, Grammy and Ivor Novello winning songwriter and producer. Napes is best known for his work with Sam Smith (Stay With Me, Writing's On The Wall, Lay Me Down, Too Good At Goodbyes) Disclosure (Latch, You & Me, White Noise, Magnets) Clean Bandit (Rather Be). Napes also has songwriting and producer credits with artists including Alicia Keys, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Mary J Blige, Lapsley, Jessie Ware, James Bay and more.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith join Annie for a Snack, Track and Chat
