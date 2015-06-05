Jimmy Napes is a London based Oscar, Golden Globe, Grammy and Ivor Novello winning songwriter and producer. Napes is best known for his work with Sam Smith (Stay With Me, Writing's On The Wall, Lay Me Down, Too Good At Goodbyes) Disclosure (Latch, You & Me, White Noise, Magnets) Clean Bandit (Rather Be). Napes also has songwriting and producer credits with artists including Alicia Keys, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Mary J Blige, Lapsley, Jessie Ware, James Bay and more.