Eddie PrévostBorn 22 June 1942
Eddie Prévost
1942-06-22
Eddie Prévost Biography
Eddie Prévost (Edwin John) (born Hitchin, Hertfordshire, England, 22 June 1942) is an English percussionist noted for founding and participating in the AMM free improvisation group.
