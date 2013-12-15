Sonny Lester (born November 15, 1924) is a Grammy-award-winning music producer from New York City. He started his career as a musician in a big band jazz ensemble before being drafted into the U.S. Army. During the war he earned a Purple Heart and worked under Henry Kissinger, who was an intelligence officer at time. Lester's recordings have been distributed over a number of labels, including Blue Note Records, United Artists, Capitol Records, Denon and CBS Records.