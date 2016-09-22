The ProfessionalsReggae studio band for Joe Gibbs
The Professionals
The Professionals Tracks
Jamaican Grass
Joe Gibbs
Jamaican Grass
Jamaican Grass
Chapter Three
Joe Gibbs
Chapter Three
Chapter Three
Upcoming Events
12
Feb
2019
The Professionals, Ruts DC
Concorde 2, Brighton, UK
13
Feb
2019
The Professionals, Ruts DC
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
15
Feb
2019
The Professionals, Ruts DC
O2 Institute2 Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
16
Feb
2019
The Professionals, Ruts DC
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
17
Feb
2019
The Professionals, Ruts DC
The Junction, Cambridge, UK
