Company B is a freestyle trio formed in 1986 by Cuban-American producer Ish "Angel" Ledesma (Foxy, Oxo), featuring members Lori L. (Ledesma), Charlotte McKinnon and Susan (Gonzalez) Johnson. Before the group's self-titled album was released, Charlotte McKinnon left and was replaced by Lezlee Livrano. After the group’s self-titled debut album, Susan Johnson left and was replaced by Sheena. For the group's second album, 1989's Gotta Dance, Sheena and Lezlee Livrano both left the group and were replaced by Donna Huntley and Julie Marie (who also was a rotating performer with Exposé).