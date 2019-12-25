WildlingFormed 2004
Wildling
2004
Wildling Biography (Wikipedia)
Wildling is an indie rock band from Los Angeles, California signed to Warner Bros. Records. The band was formed in 2014 by members Ryan Levine and Andrew Ampaya, who were originally signed to RCA Records as the band Test Your Reflex from 2004-2009, and also recorded music under the name No Country as well as Low Shoulder (2009-2014).
This Year (If We Fall In Love)
