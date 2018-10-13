The VoguesUS vocal group. Formed 1965
The Vogues
1965
The Vogues Biography (Wikipedia)
The Vogues are an American vocal group from Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh. The original lineup consisted of Bill Burkette (lead baritone), Don Miller (baritone), Hugh Geyer (first tenor), and Chuck Blasko (second tenor).
They are best known for their chart-topping singles "You're the One", "Five O'Clock World", "Magic Town", and "Turn Around, Look at Me". In addition to touring the world, the group appeared on American Bandstand, The Tonight Show, and The Ed Sullivan Show. They were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001.
The Vogues Tracks
Turn Around Look At Me
The Vogues
Turn Around Look At Me
Turn Around Look At Me
Five O'Clock World
The Vogues
Five O'Clock World
Five O'Clock World
Special Angel
The Vogues
Special Angel
Special Angel
Till
The Vogues
Till
Till
Magic Town
The Vogues
Magic Town
Magic Town
You're The One
The Vogues
You're The One
You're The One
120 Turn Around And Look At Me
The Vogues
120 Turn Around And Look At Me
120 Turn Around And Look At Me
5 O'Clock World
The Vogues
5 O'Clock World
5 O'Clock World
I’ve Got My Eyes On You
The Vogues
I've Got My Eyes On You
