F.L.Y. were a Latvian band in the beginning created with purpose to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest.

At a party following the national finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2002, Mārtiņš Freimanis came up with an idea for the following year’s contest. In the autumn of 2002, during a golf tournament hosted by Latvijas Televīzija, Mārtiņš Freimanis, Lauris Reiniks and Yana Kay, started discussing such a co-operative venture and so the trio F.L.Y. was born. Their song "Hello From Mars" was written by Mārtiņš Freimanis and Lauris Reiniks and recorded soon afterwards.

Each member of F.L.Y. has his/her own musical career. Yana Kay and Lauris Reiniks were solo artists and have each released an album, whilst Mārtiņš Freimanis was the lead singer of the band Tumsa, which has three albums to its credit.

Yana Kay, Lauris Reiniks and Mārtiņš Freimanis have all participated separately in the national finals of the Eurovision Song Contest preliminaries, but their big break – the chance to represent Latvia at the Eurovision international finals – came in year 2003, when they participated as a group.