Bill EvansBanjoist. Born 2 September 1956
Bill Evans
1956-09-02
Bill Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
William G. "Bill" Evans (born September 2, 1956) is an American musician, author, and instructor noted for his banjo proficiency and knowledge of the history of the instrument.
