KhaledAlgerian raï singer-songwriter. Born 29 February 1960
Khaled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqx00.jpg
1960-02-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4a479aa-4384-4acf-88b0-dee9188faeb5
Khaled Biography (Wikipedia)
Khaled Hadj Ibrahim (Arabic: خالد حاج إبراهيم, born 29 February 1960), better known by his mononym Khaled, is an Algerian musician, singer and songwriter born in Oran, Algeria. He began recording in his early teens under the name Cheb Khaled (الشاب خالد, Arabic for "Young" Khaled, as opposed to the traditionalist Sheikh elders), and has become the most internationally famous Algerian singer in the Arab world and across many continents. His popularity has earned him the unofficial title "King of Raï". His most famous songs are "Didi", "Aïcha" and "C'est la vie" as well as "Alech Taadi", which was prominently featured in the film The Fifth Element.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Khaled Tracks
Sort by
Mas Wi Loli
Diana Haddad
Mas Wi Loli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Mas Wi Loli
Last played on
Yamina
Khaled
Yamina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Yamina
Last played on
Aicha
Khaled
Aicha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Aicha
Last played on
Didi
Khaled
Didi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Didi
Last played on
Ragda
Khaled
Ragda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Ragda
Last played on
Madre
Khaled
Madre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Madre
Last played on
Abdel Kader
Rachid Taha
Abdel Kader
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmf.jpglink
Abdel Kader
Last played on
C'est La Vie
DJ Khaled
C'est La Vie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br533.jpglink
C'est La Vie
Last played on
EL ARBI
Khaled
EL ARBI
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
EL ARBI
Last played on
Serbi Serbi
Khaled
Serbi Serbi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Serbi Serbi
Last played on
Liberte
Khaled
Liberte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Liberte
Last played on
Chebba
Khaled
Chebba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Chebba
Last played on
Wahrane
Khaled
Wahrane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Wahrane
Last played on
Wili Wili
Khaled
Wili Wili
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Wili Wili
Andalucia
Khaled
Andalucia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Andalucia
El Harraga
Khaled
El Harraga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
El Harraga
Elle Est Partie
Khaled
Elle Est Partie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Elle Est Partie
Ana Aacheck
Khaled
Ana Aacheck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Ana Aacheck
Last played on
Dima Labess (feat. Mazagan)
Khaled
Dima Labess (feat. Mazagan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Dima Labess (feat. Mazagan)
Last played on
Ouelli El Darek
Khaled
Ouelli El Darek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Ouelli El Darek
Last played on
Mektoubi
Khaled
Mektoubi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Mektoubi
Last played on
El Marsem
Khaled
El Marsem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
El Marsem
Last played on
Take It To The Head
Khaled
Take It To The Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Take It To The Head
Last played on
Hiya Ansadou
Khaled
Hiya Ansadou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Hiya Ansadou
Last played on
Minuit
Khaled
Minuit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
Minuit
Last played on
El H'mam (Algeria)
Khaled
El H'mam (Algeria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx00.jpglink
El H'mam (Algeria)
Last played on
Khaled Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist