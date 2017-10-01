SULKAlternative rock/shoegaze band from London, UK. Formed 2011
SULK
2011
SULK Biography (Wikipedia)
SULK was an English psychedelic rock/shoegaze band based in London.
The Tape Of You
SULK
The Tape Of You
The Tape Of You
The Big Blue
SULK
The Big Blue
The Big Blue
