Riley Puckett Born 7 May 1894. Died 13 July 1946
Riley Puckett
1894-05-07
Riley Puckett Biography (Wikipedia)
Riley Puckett (May 7, 1894 – July 13, 1946) was an American country music pioneer, best known as a member of Gid Tanner and the Skillet Lickers.
