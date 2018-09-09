James MorrisonAustralian jazz multi-instrumentalist. Born 11 November 1962
James Morrison Biography (Wikipedia)
James Lloyd Morrison AM (born 11 November 1962) is a multi-instrumental Australian jazz musician. Widely known for his trumpet playing, he has also performed on soprano, alto, tenor, and baritone saxophones, clarinet, flugelhorn, bass trumpet, trombone, euphonium, tuba, double bass, guitar and piano. He is a composer, writing jazz charts for ensembles of various sizes and proficiency levels.
He composed and performed the opening fanfare at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. In 2009, he joined Steve Pizzati and Warren Brown as a presenter on Top Gear Australia. At the ARIA Music Awards of 2010 Morrison and a cappella group, The Idea of North, won Best Jazz Album, for their collaboration on Feels Like Spring. In 2012 Morrison was appointed as Artistic Director of the Queensland Music Festival for the 2013 and 2015 festivals. He was inducted into the Graeme Bell Hall of Fame 2013 at the Australian Jazz Bell Awards. In July 2013 he conducted the World's Largest Orchestra in Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, consisting of 7,224 musicians.
James Morrison Tracks
Broken Strings (feat. Nelly Furtado)
Love is a Many-splendoured thing
Summertime
Ev'ry time we say goodbye
The Way You Look Tonight
Love Is A Many Splendored Thing
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Lullaby of Birdland
A Night In Tunisia
Manteca
Round Midnight
Cherokee
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing (arr. Morrison) (Proms 2017)
Lullaby of Birdland (arr. Billy Childs) (Proms 2017)
A Night in Tunisia (arr. Sean O'Boyle) (Proms 2017)
Manteca (arr. Graeme Lyall) (Proms 2017)
Round Midnight (arr. Joe Chindamo) (Proms 2017)
Cherokee (arr. J Morrison) (Proms 2017)
All Of Me
Things Aint What They Used To Be (Live at World of Brass Gala Concert)
What A Wonderful World (Live at World of Brass Gala Concert)
Nobody Does It Better (Live at World of Brass Gala Concert)
We've Only Just Begun (Live at World of Brass Gala Concert)
Sweet Georgia Brown (Live at World of Brass Gala Concert)
633 Squadron (Live at World of Brass Gala Concert)
You Are My Sunshine
You Give Me Something
I Thought About You
Demons
Just Like A Child (Live In Session)
Demons (Live In Session)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 65: Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul
Proms 2017: Prom 27: Ella and Dizzy: A Centenary Tribute
