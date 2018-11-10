Christine Tobin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqs9g.jpg
1963-01-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b498e66b-94d3-4927-8a35-1754f9f9888c
Christine Tobin Biography (Wikipedia)
Christine Tobin (born 7 January 1963, Dublin, Ireland) is an Irish vocalist and composer from Dublin who has been part of the London jazz and improvising scene since the second half of the 1980s. She has been influenced by a diverse range of singers and writers including Betty Carter, Bessie Smith, Leonard Cohen, Olivier Messiaen, Miles Davis and poets William Butler Yeats, Paul Muldoon and Eva Salzman.
Christine Tobin Performances & Interviews
Christine Tobin Tracks
Wind And Tree
Christine Tobin
Wind And Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Wind And Tree
Last played on
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 2
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 2
Ensemble
Last played on
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 1
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 1
Ensemble
Last played on
I'd Know You Anywhere
Christine Tobin
I'd Know You Anywhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
I'd Know You Anywhere
Pelt
Christine Tobin
Pelt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Pelt
The Big House
Christine Tobin
The Big House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
The Big House
Longbones
Christine Tobin
Longbones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Longbones
After Me
Christine Tobin
After Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
After Me
Promises, Promises
Christine Tobin
Promises, Promises
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Promises, Promises
San Simeon
Christine Tobin
San Simeon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
San Simeon
Zoological Positivism Blues
Christine Tobin
Zoological Positivism Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Zoological Positivism Blues
Promises
Christine Tobin
Promises
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Promises
Last played on
Big Idea
Christine Tobin
Big Idea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Big Idea
Last played on
Suzanne
Christine Tobin
Suzanne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Suzanne
Last played on
Famous Blue Raincoat
Christine Tobin
Famous Blue Raincoat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Famous Blue Raincoat
Last played on
Hey That’s no Way To Say Goodbye
Christine Tobin
Hey That’s no Way To Say Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Hey That’s no Way To Say Goodbye
Last played on
The Tower of Song
Christine Tobin
The Tower of Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
The Tower of Song
Last played on
Hey Thats No Way To Say
Christine Tobin
Hey Thats No Way To Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Hey Thats No Way To Say
Last played on
Tower of Song
Christine Tobin
Tower of Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Tower of Song
Last played on
Camille
Christine Tobin
Camille
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Camille
Last played on
A Thousand Kisses Deep
Christine Tobin
A Thousand Kisses Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
A Thousand Kisses Deep
Last played on
Tower Of Song (Live In Session)
Christine Tobin
Tower Of Song (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Tower Of Song (Live In Session)
Last played on
When You Are Old
Christine Tobin
When You Are Old
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
When You Are Old
Last played on
Dance Me to The End Of Love (Live)
Christine Tobin
Dance Me to The End Of Love (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Dance Me to The End Of Love (Live)
Last played on
Dance Me To The End Of Love (Live In Session)
Christine Tobin
Dance Me To The End Of Love (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Famous Blue Raincoat (Live In Session)
Christine Tobin
Famous Blue Raincoat (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
Famous Blue Raincoat (Live In Session)
Last played on
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Christine Tobin
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Last played on
You Know Who I am
Christine Tobin
You Know Who I am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs9g.jpglink
You Know Who I am
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er8qwh
Southbank Centre, London
2018-10-06T21:26:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06lp2q1.jpg
6
Oct
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde
Southbank Centre, London
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef5d2m
Southbank Centre, London
2018-10-05T21:26:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06lp2q1.jpg
5
Oct
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde
Southbank Centre, London
