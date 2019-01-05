Murphy LeeBorn 1983
Murphy Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4984b38-6dad-4d8f-9942-a15131f37f98
Murphy Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Torhi Harper (born December 18, 1979), better known by his stage name Murphy Lee, is an American rapper, best known as a member of the hip hop group St. Lunatics. Lee is also the chief executive of his own label, U C Me Entertainment.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Murphy Lee Tracks
Sort by
Shake Ya Tailfeather
Nelly
Shake Ya Tailfeather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhgn.jpglink
Shake Ya Tailfeather
Last played on
Air Force Ones (feat. Ali, Murphy Lee & Kyjuan)
Nelly
Air Force Ones (feat. Ali, Murphy Lee & Kyjuan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03n786s.jpglink
Air Force Ones (feat. Ali, Murphy Lee & Kyjuan)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Murphy Lee
Murphy Lee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist