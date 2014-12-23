Andrew GantBorn 1963
Andrew Gant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4978629-eddf-46f9-aba6-a66fc4eaaeaf
Andrew Gant Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Gant is a British composer, singer, author, teacher and Liberal Democrat politician. He was organist, choirmaster and composer at Her Majesty's Chapel Royal from 2000 to 2013, and has published three books on musical subjects.
Gant is leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Oxford City Council and was the party's parliamentary candidate for The Cotswolds constituency at the 2017 general election.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrew Gant Tracks
Sort by
In Dulci Jubilo
Trad.
In Dulci Jubilo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Dulci Jubilo
Last played on
I saw three ships
Trad.
I saw three ships
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I saw three ships
Last played on
O little town of Bethlehem
Trad.
O little town of Bethlehem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
O little town of Bethlehem
Last played on
O Tannenbaum
Andrew Gant
O Tannenbaum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Tannenbaum
Performer
Last played on
I will magnify thee, O God - Chapel Royal anthem HWV.250b [no.5b in the complet
Chapelle Royale Chorus, Musicians Extra-Ordinary, George Frideric Handel & Andrew Gant
I will magnify thee, O God - Chapel Royal anthem HWV.250b [no.5b in the complet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist