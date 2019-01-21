Blue BoyAka Lex Blackmore, track "Remember Me"
Blue Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b494e318-ce8c-433b-8623-653b5319a86b
Blue Boy Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue Boy (also styled The Blue Boy) is a pseudonym for the British DJ, Alexis 'Lex' Blackmore. He is best known for "Remember Me", an international dance hit in 1997 which peaked at #8 in the UK. Blackmore first worked as a DJ in Glasgow and London, touring with the British electronica group The Shamen in 1991. After having worked under various guises, Blackmore established the Blue Boy name in 1995 with the single "Ascension", followed by the four-track EP Scattered Emotions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blue Boy Tracks
Sort by
Remember Me
Blue Boy
Remember Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021lnjn.jpglink
Remember Me
Last played on
Remember Me (Sure Is Pure 7" Edit)
Blue Boy
Remember Me (Sure Is Pure 7" Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remember Me (Sure Is Pure 7" Edit)
Last played on
Remember Me (Sure Is Pure Remix)
Blue Boy
Remember Me (Sure Is Pure Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remember Me (Sure Is Pure Remix)
Last played on
Sandman
Blue Boy
Sandman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sandman
Last played on
Playlists featuring Blue Boy
Blue Boy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist