Blue Boy (also styled The Blue Boy) is a pseudonym for the British DJ, Alexis 'Lex' Blackmore. He is best known for "Remember Me", an international dance hit in 1997 which peaked at #8 in the UK. Blackmore first worked as a DJ in Glasgow and London, touring with the British electronica group The Shamen in 1991. After having worked under various guises, Blackmore established the Blue Boy name in 1995 with the single "Ascension", followed by the four-track EP Scattered Emotions.