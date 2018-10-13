Paul Robert Potts[citation needed] (born 1970) is a British tenor. In 2007, he won the first series of ITV's Britain's Got Talent with his performance of "Nessun dorma", an aria from Puccini's opera Turandot. As a singer of operatic pop music, Potts recorded the album One Chance, which topped sales charts in thirteen countries. Prior to winning Britain's Got Talent, Potts was a manager at The Carphone Warehouse. He had served as a Bristol city councillor from 1996 until 2003, and also had performed in amateur opera from 1999 to 2003.