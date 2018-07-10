John LinnellBorn 12 June 1959
John Linnell
1959-06-12
John Linnell Biography (Wikipedia)
John Sidney Linnell (born June 12, 1959) is an American musician, known primarily as one half of the Brooklyn-based alternative rock band They Might Be Giants. In addition to singing and songwriting, he plays accordion, baritone and bass saxophone, clarinet, and keyboards for the group.
Linnell's lyrics include strange subject matter and word play. Persistent themes include aging, delusional behavior, bad relationships, death, and the personification of inanimate objects. Conversely, the accompanying melodies are usually cascading and upbeat.
John Linnell Tracks
Birdhouse In Your Soul
Mark Feldman
Birdhouse In Your Soul
Birdhouse In Your Soul
Who's Booty Is It Remix (Feat French Montana)
John Linnell
Who's Booty Is It Remix (Feat French Montana)
Idaho
John Linnell
Idaho
Idaho
