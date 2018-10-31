Half Moon Run
Half Moon Run is a Canadian indie rock band based in Montreal, Quebec. The band members, who previously lived in Comox, British Columbia and in Ottawa, Ontario are: Devon Portielje on vocals, guitar and percussion; Conner Molander on vocals, guitar and keyboard; Dylan Phillips on vocals, drums and keyboard; and Isaac Symonds on vocals, percussions, mandolin, keyboard and guitar. The group is known for their heavy use of percussion, and for playing multiple instruments during live performances.
- Half Moon Run - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zcmwm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zcmwm.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZThe Canadian indie rock group bring their percussion heavy sound to Glastonbury.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zkcc1
Half Moon Run - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2xxj5/acts/av6cd4
Reading
2016-08-28T20:51:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0464z5f.jpg
28
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/ax3n5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T20:51:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zcn2f.jpg
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
16:50
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Live Lounge: Half Moon Run
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg4rbp
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-01-30T20:51:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qzp6w.jpg
30
Jan
2014
Live Lounge: Half Moon Run
BBC Broadcasting House
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T20:51:45
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T20:51:45
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
