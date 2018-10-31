Half Moon Run is a Canadian indie rock band based in Montreal, Quebec. The band members, who previously lived in Comox, British Columbia and in Ottawa, Ontario are: Devon Portielje on vocals, guitar and percussion; Conner Molander on vocals, guitar and keyboard; Dylan Phillips on vocals, drums and keyboard; and Isaac Symonds on vocals, percussions, mandolin, keyboard and guitar. The group is known for their heavy use of percussion, and for playing multiple instruments during live performances.