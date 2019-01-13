Colin TilneyBorn 31 October 1933
Colin Tilney
1933-10-31
Colin Tilney Biography (Wikipedia)
Colin Tilney (born 31 October 1933) is a harpsichordist, fortepianist and teacher.
Colin Tilney Tracks
Sonata for flute and continuo in A minor (Wq.128)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Courante - La Boucon
Jacques Duphly
Zefiro torna (Scherzi musicali)
Claudio Monteverdi
Paduana Lachrimae
William Byrd
Gravity
Linda Catlin Smith
Sonata for recorder and continuo (HWV.365) (Op.1`7) in C major
George Frideric Handel
Rondeau 'L'Harmonieuse' from Pieces de Clavecin Book I
Jean‐François Dandrieu
The Bells for keyboard (MB.27.38)
William Byrd
Les Barricades Mysterieuses
François Couperin
The woods so wild - variations for keyboard (MB.28.85)
William Byrd
Concerto in D minor for three harpsichords, BWV 1063
Johann Sebastian Bach
Pavan 7 (My Ladye Nevell's Booke)
William Byrd
Valli profonde al sol nemiche
Marco da Gagliano
Claudio Monteverdi
The Earl of Salisbury - pavan
William Byrd
Rondeau: Soeur Monique from Pieces de Clavecin (1722)
François Couperin
Why ask you? for keyboard
John Bull & Colin Tilney
Composer
O Mistress mine, I must - variations for keyboard (MB.28.83)
William Byrd
Fanfarinette
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Rondeau: Le Tic-toc-choc (or Les maillotins)
François Couperin
Prelude and Fugue in E flat major, BWV 852
Johann Sebastian Bach
Rondeaux - Les Enchainements harmonieux
Louis-Claude Daquin
Past BBC Events
Proms 1971: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1971-07-26T21:27:07
26
Jul
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Colin Tilney Links
Back to artist