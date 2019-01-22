MelysFormed 1996
Melys
1996
Melys Biography (Wikipedia)
Melys (English translation:"Sweet") are a Welsh independent rock band from Betws-y-Coed in Conwy, Wales, formed in 1996. They sing in both English and Welsh. They have recorded eleven sessions for John Peel on BBC Radio 1, came first in his Festive Fifty in 2001 and won Best Welsh-language Act at the Welsh Music Awards in 2002.
