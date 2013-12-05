Still Life was a 3-piece rock band originally from Moorpark, California and then the San Fernando Valley, California. They are credited for helping pioneer the first wave of what is often referred to as emo/emocore /screamo bands in this subgenre that is rooted in punk rock. They started in the late 80s with the name Monster Club. They changed their name in 1991 after the departure of the original lead singer Rick Rodney who joined the band Strife. They were active until 2003 when all of their instruments were stolen from Chris Pitzel's truck parked on the street in front of their house after a show. Former Members Paul Rauch and David Pitzel have started a new band named Old Ground and continue to use Still Life's label, Sunflower Tribe.