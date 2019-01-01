Bradley J. "Brad" Wilk (born September 5, 1968) is an American musician, actor, and activist. He is best known as the drummer of the rock bands Rage Against the Machine (1991–2000; 2007–2011), Audioslave (2001–2007; 2017), and Prophets of Rage (2016–present).

Wilk started his career as a drummer for Greta in 1990, and helped co-found Rage with Tom Morello and Zack de la Rocha in August 1991. Following that band's breakup in October 2000 Wilk, Morello, Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford, and Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell formed the supergroup Audioslave, which broke up in 2007. As of 2016, he is playing in the band Prophets of Rage, with Commerford, Morello, Chuck D, B-Real and DJ Lord.

Wilk has also performed drums on English metal band Black Sabbath's final album 13. The album was released in June 2013. Wilk briefly played with Pearl Jam shortly after the release of their debut album Ten.