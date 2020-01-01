Kenneth EkornesBorn 7 July 1974
Kenneth Ekornes (born 7 July 1974 in Sykkylven, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (percussion) and member of the 'Brazz Brothers', known from a number of recordings, as well as for his multiethnic musical expression and his creative use of electronics.
