Andrew Hamilton
1977
Love Blows as the Wind Blows
George Butterworth
Performer
To The People: Mvt I
Andrew Hamilton
Kriegers Ahnung
Franz Schubert
Performer
Hunt in the Forest of Ros
Andrew Hamilton
Performer
Music for People Who Like Art
Andrew Hamilton
Ensemble
Everything Is Ridiculous
Chamber Choir Ireland
O'ROURKE
Andrew Hamilton
Performer
Beyond Victory and Defeat
Andrew Hamilton
Music for Roger Casement
Andrew Hamilton
Conductor
