RavenUK metal band. Formed 1975
Raven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4854d3a-2678-4f0b-8024-ea78e5c32800
Raven Biography (Wikipedia)
Raven are an English heavy metal band associated with the new wave of British heavy metal movement. They had a hit with the single "On and On", and refer to their music as "athletic rock".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Raven Tracks
Sort by
Glopin
Raven
Glopin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glopin
Performer
Last played on
Scottish Medley
Raven
Scottish Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scottish Medley
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No 5
Raven
Hungarian Dance No 5
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungarian Dance No 5
Last played on
Under The Radar
Raven
Under The Radar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under The Radar
Last played on
Space Station No5
Raven
Space Station No5
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Space Station No5
Last played on
Raven Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist